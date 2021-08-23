Pandemic causing increase in eating disorders in kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve talked about the impact that the ongoing pandemic has had on kids, including depression and anxiety. But there is another surprising effect that doctors are seeing: The number of preteens and teens suffering from eating disorders.

Fear of gaining the “quarantine-15” and other factors have contributed to this.

But eating disorders aren’t always about losing weight — it’s about control. And experts say they are seeing this as a result of the pandemic and teens feeling the loss of control in their lives.

Eating disorders are potentially life threatening and have long-term health effects. Parents should look for signs of restricting food or excessive exercise.

Shanthi Appelo with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan provided more insight. Watch the full video in the video player above.