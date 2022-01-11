Ottawa, Kent counties update quarantine rules for K-12 schools

Students listen to their teacher during their first day of transitional kindergarten at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department and the Ottawa County Department of Public Health have updated their public health orders for K-12 schools.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its safety guidelines for schools on Aug. 6.

In a joint release Tuesday, the health departments for Ottawa County and Kent County said they are changing their orders to fit the new guidelines.

The CDC’s guidelines now say teachers, staff and students who get COVID-19 can return to school after five days if they do not have a fever and are asymptomatic. They must wear a mask for five more days.

If a school does not have a mask requirement, the person must isolate for all 10 days, Kent County’s new public health order says.

If a household member tests positive for COVID-19, teachers, staff and students who are fully vaccinated will not need to quarantine, but will need to wear a mask. If they are not vaccinated, they will need to quarantine for at least five days.