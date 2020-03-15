Ottawa County asking for helpers amid coronavirus shutdowns

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County is asking people to volunteer or donate to help vulnerable populations as the entire state takes actions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The county said there are a number of programs that serve people who still need care and housing amid closures and public health procedures. You can go to a website the county set up, careottawacounty.com, to sign up to volunteer or donate goods or money.

The county noted that older people, who are most at risk of developing severe complications from coronavirus, are being asked to stay home. But those people are also frequent volunteers, so there’s a shortage on that front.

The website was set up with help from the Greater Ottawa County United Way, The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance, Community Spoke and The Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area.

