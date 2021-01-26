Ottawa Co. health officials weigh in on vaccine apps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A growing number of private companies are preparing vaccine passports, or COVID-19 travel passes, that show proof of vaccination.

These companies are anticipating these to become mainstream, but they are several questions marks on the security of them.

Companies such as IBM are coming up with these third-party applications.

The Ottawa Department of Public Health recommends following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to avoid using these applications unless they are recommended from the CDC.

Ottawa County has no plans to require the COVID vaccine for any population.

The CDC currently has no vaccination requirements for visitors to the United States, and U.S. citizens don’t need any vaccines to reenter the country.

These vaccine passports have not been formally endorsed by any major airline or travel company at this time.