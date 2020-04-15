Otsego opens up campsites to front liners for free

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Brookside Park in Otsego is opening up its campsites to first responders and health care workers for free amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says it hopes to help those working on the front lines who may be concerned about potentially passing the virus to family members at home.

The campsites are only open to first responders and health care workers, and proof of employment will be required at the time of registration.

The campground has eight sites that have electricity and water that can be hooked up to campers.

The city asks that those staying at the park follow social distance guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you are interested in staying at the campground, you can reserve a spot by calling the Otsego Police Department at 269.692.6111.

