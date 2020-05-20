Organizers cancel 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic in West Michigan has been canceled, Meijer announced.

The Meijer LPGA Classic, which was originally scheduled for June at Blythefield Country Club, was postponed until October. Organizers made a final decision to cancel the tournament.

The tournament benefits Meijer’s Simply Give program, which supports Midwest food pantries. In its six years, it has raised $5.2 million; $1.1 million of that last year alone.

Meijer says the cancellation allows for the ShopRite LPGA Classic, which was originally scheduled for May, to happen in October.

“Meijer is committed to supporting our communities and the seventh Meijer LPGA Classic will be no exception once the time is right,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We know this event is an annual tradition for many families here in West Michigan, and while we are disappointed that this summer will feel different without it, we plan to continue supporting the community through this tournament in years to come.”

Organizers plan to hold the next Meijer LPGA Classic June 7 through 13 of 2021.

Spectators who purchased tickets for the tournament and its supporting events will get a full refund. Volunteer fees will also be refunded.

Organizers say no action is needed to receive refunds as they will automatically be processed. Refunds should come within 15 days.

If you have any questions, you can email meijerlpgaclassic@octagon.com.