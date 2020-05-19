Organization honors West Michigan senior citizens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Especially during this time, we’re seeing a lot of people think outside themselves and help others in the community.

For the third year, Senior Neighbors, an organization committed to helping older adults live a fulfilling and independent life, is honoring those who are making a difference in West Michigan.

“Really, the primary goal is to recognize all of the amazing things that people over 60 are doing in the community. We do realize some of those things they have been doing might be on a pause right now. We know that all of those things they are doing or were doing really is a big part of why this community is so great,” said Brian Clark, director of Development and Donor Care at Senior Neighbors.

In the last two years, honorees have included passionate doctors, volunteer firefighters, business and nonprofit leaders and advocates fighting for an issue important to them.

“I think the variety and all of the different things are what is so cool about this event,” Clark said.

The 16 Over 60 Awards Gala is scheduled for Nov. 18 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Senior Neighbors is accepting nominations now through June 1.

“I think they may be a part of our community that is overlooked at times. We’re really trying to share that message wide. It’s not just about the specific individual people that we’re honoring. It’s really this entire group of people,” Clark said.

More information on Senior Neighbors can be found on its website.