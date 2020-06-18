One MSU athlete tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — One Michigan State University student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the school’s athletic department.

A total of 124 student-athletes were tested Monday.

The one who tested positive will be isolated for 10 to 14 days in university-arranged housing. Staff will be checking in the student daily and providing any additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. The athlete will be tested again and checked out by a doctor before returning to workouts.

Student-athletes who tested negative this week will be tested again next week. A second negative test result is required before being cleared to work out.

None of the athletic department staff members tested positive during Monday’s testing.

MSU added that one student-athlete did not report to campus after testing positive at home last week. The student-athlete is currently recovering at home and will go back to campus once better.