New legislation aims to make older dependents eligible for COVID-19 relief payment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced legislation Saturday that dependents 17 and older count towards what a family receives in direct payments from the coronavirus relief package.

According to officials, the stimulus payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child would go to most people with income below $75,00 for single taxpayers and $150,000 for married taxpayers. At first, no additional money was going to be provided for dependents older than 16 but that has now changed.

“Last week, Congress came together and passed funding for workers, families, health care providers and small businesses during this coronavirus crisis. Most Michigan residents will be receiving direct payments, but the law left behind 17- and 18-year-olds, college students, and other dependent adults. This is unfair to these people as well as their parents and caregivers. This new bill will make sure taxpayers receive the $500 payment for all their dependents,” said Senator Stabenow.

“Michiganders are going through incredible hardships during this pandemic. We need to work to ensure that families – including those with dependents – have more relief and support available to them,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased to cosponsor this bill, which will ensure adults that have dependents they care for – including 17 and 18 year-olds, college students and those who are disabled – receive the much-needed support to help them get through this crisis.”

Officials are calling this the ‘All Dependents Count Act’. This payment is structured as a tax refund and administrated by the IRS.