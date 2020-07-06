Officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure after holiday weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Public health officials are uneasy with how parts of Michigan celebrated the Fourth of July this weekend.

Following large gatherings like the one on Diamond Lake in Cass County Saturday, the Kent County Health Department wants to remind people what to do if they believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The concern is not only for people who were at the parties but also who those people saw after they left.

Officials say once someone tests positive for COVID-19, they ask that person where they’ve been and who they’ve been in contact with during the time they’ve had symptoms as well as the two days before symptoms appeared.

The people they will contact are those who live with the person, have had direct physical contact with the, or spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of that person.

Those people will then be quarantined for 14 days and asked to take their temperature twice a day. The person who has the virus will also be told to self-isolate.

The health department will let everyone know when they are free of quarantine verbally and by letter.

If you have symptoms or think you might have been exposed to the coronavirus, more information can be found online.