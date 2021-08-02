Officials track 10 coronavirus cases linked to Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say they have flagged 10 coronavirus cases associated with the Ionia Free fair.

The Ionia County Health Department says the cases include some people who were showing symptoms and infections while they were at the fair.

If you went to the fair, which was held July 16 to July 24, and aren’t fully vaccinated or start showing symptoms — regardless of vaccination status — officials say you should get a coronavirus test.

With no statewide mask rules or capacity restrictions in effect and the highly infectious delta variant spread, the state is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. Clusters are being tied to large gatherings.

The number of cases linked to the Faster Horses music festival in Jackson County, which was held July 16 to July 18, has now risen to 78, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Monday. Another 16 cases have been connected to Muskegon Bike Time, which ran July 15 through July 18, and at least one person was contagious when attending.

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated. While it is still possible to get the virus if you’ve been vaccinated, it’s significantly less likely and the vaccine may make your symptoms less severe.

As of Monday, 63.7% of people ages 16 and up in Michigan had been vaccinated against the virus. The state is aiming for 70%.