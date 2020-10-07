More than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus as the state’s outbreak trends up.

Wednesday’s data update from state health officials included 1,016 new cases and nine more deaths related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases to 130,842 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March and the total number of deaths to 6,847.

On Tuesday, labs tested 34,674 samples for the virus and 1,218 came back positive, a rate of 3.51%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan has recently seen an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, though the severity of the outbreak varies by region. Upper Peninsula counties, in particular, are seeing high rates of new cases per million people per day. Some counties in West and Southwest Michigan, including Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Kent and Newaygo, are also seeing high rates of cases per million people per day — though the figures are not nearly as bad as those in the U.P.

Kent County added 83 cases in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total to 9,999 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths stood at 173.

Berrien County saw one additional death and Ottawa County two more for totals of 75 and 64, respectively. Berrien County has had 1,821 total confirmed cases and Ottawa County 3,594.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, there were 113 more cases for a total of 33,682 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 2,834. Oakland County has had 17,213 cases (66 more than the previous day) and 1,161 deaths (revised down by one). Macomb County has had 14,785 cases (87 more) and 986 deaths (two more).

While hospitals are still within capacity and have plenty of ventilators available, the number of adults hospitalized with the virus has growing fairly steadily for at least a couple weeks.

The number of deaths each day remains low.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.