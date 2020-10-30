More than 3,000 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 3,168 coronavirus cases, according to data released by the state Friday afternoon.

The state also recorded 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Statewide, there have been 174,388 coronavirus infections since it was first detected in Michigan in March and 7,309 associated deaths.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 61,998 samples for the virus — the most ever in a single day — and 4,082 came back positive for a rate of 6.58%. The seven-day average of that rate has been rising for weeks and is now 6.3%, more than double the 3% public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

Kent County confirmed 407 additional cases, bringing its total to 14,571 in the last eight months. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 183.

There were additional deaths in other West Michigan counties:

Berrien County: Two more deaths for a total of 84; 2,636 total confirmed cases since March.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for a total of 108; 4,207 total cases.

Newaygo County: One more death for a total of four; 663 total cases.

Wayne County, Michigan’s early hot spot, confirmed 371 more cases for a total of 38,109 since the start of the outbreak and one more death for a total of 2,885. Oakland County has had 21,386 confirmed cases (355 more than the previous day) and 1,188 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 18,388 cases (271 more) and 1,044 deaths (no change).

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, says cases are surging, with the seven-day average of new cases per million people per day significantly higher during the state’s last peak in April and more outbreaks each week. The number of deaths per day is higher has surpassed 20, though it is still far below where it was in April.

Statewide, more than 1,600 hospital inpatients are suspected or have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Citing the increase in cases, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon on Thursday issued tighter restrictions for indoor venues without fixed seating, setting the capacity limit at 50.

“The only way to beat COVID is to act on what we have learned already,” Gordon said. “We have done it before here and we know we can do it again.”

He urged everyone to follow basic health safety practices: wash hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing, avoid crowds and wear masks in public.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.

There will also be a couple of testing events in West Michigan in the coming days:

Grand Haven: Monday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NOCH Testing Site/Old Panera Building, 1091 S. Beacon Blvd.

Coopersville: Thursday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department, 30 Conran Drive.

Kent County’s testing site at the Baxter Health Center will be closed Tuesday because it is a polling place. Testing will resume there Thursday, Nov. 5. In the interim, people who want a test can go to LINC UP on Madison Avenue SE.