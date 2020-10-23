More than 1,800 more coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed more than 1,800 more cases of coronavirus as the state on Wednesday tested nearly 58,000 samples for the virus.

On Friday, the state announced 1,826 more confirmed cases and 18 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The total number of cases in Michigan since March is now 154,688 and the total number of associated deaths is 7,147.

Kent County alone saw 224 new cases reported, bringing its total to 12,473 since the start of the outbreak. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 179.

Several West Michigan counties recorded additional deaths:

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for a total of 63; total of 2,248 cases.

Ionia County: One more death for a total of eight; total of 589 cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for a total of 10; total of 503 cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for a total of 80; total of 1,866 cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for a total of 16; total of 987 cases.

The number of deaths in Barry County was revised down by one to five. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. The county has had 533 cases in the last seven months.

In Wayne County, which was the early epicenter of Michigan’s outbreak but which is now doing better than Kent County, there were 163 new cases confirmed for a total of 36,060 since March. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 2,871. Neighboring Oakland County has had 19,339 confirmed cases (160 more than the previous day) and 1,182 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 16,711 cases (138 more) and 1,029 deaths. (four more).

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 57,796 samples for the virus — the second most tests run in a single day — and 3,192 came back positive, a rate of 5.52%.

The state has been increasing testing capacity for months. The record for tests in a single day is 60,805, set Oct. 15.

But even as the number of tests continues to grow, the seven-day average of positivity rates has been climbing recently. That’s the opposite of what would happen if the spread of the virus was on the decline. The average is now t 5%. For the bulk of August and September, the statewide percentages were closer to 3%, the threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

It’s one of several metrics that show Michigan’s outbreak is worsening. The seven-day average of new cases per million people per day is notably higher than it was at its last peak in April. Hospitalizations are rising, with more than 1,200 adult inpatients believed or confirmed to have COVID-19. About 300 of those are in intensive care.

The average number of deaths each day has also risen in the last month, though it is still far below where it was in April.

As the number of cases grows, state officials are again pleading with everyone to avoid large gatherings, practice 6-foot social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask in public.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has it, health officials want you to get tested. You can find a testing site near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.