Oakland County drops order requiring masks in schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s second-largest county is dropping a mask requirement for schools and day care facilities, pointing to a sharp decline in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and rising vaccination rates.

The announcement by Oakland County in suburban Detroit comes a day after another big county, Ingham in the Lansing area, lifted its mandate.

Oakland’s order will end Feb 28. Oakland health officials strongly recommend masking in public indoor settings, including educational settings.

School districts and day care centers will decide whether or not to still require masks.