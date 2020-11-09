Nursing home restrictions could tighten amid COVID-19 surge

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Health Department said the community’s risk level for coronavirusis is at an E, the worst level.

It means COVID-19 spread is very high in the area, and officials are responding quickly by changing visitation rules in nursing homes.

Public health workers issued an order Oct. 31, first suspending indoor and outdoor visitation. Days later, they amended the order citing great weather. It allows for only outdoor visitation through Nov. 14.

Workers said they are now determining if they will continue or reverse course, depending on the positivity rate in the community.

“We kind of expected it,” said David Trevino, whose parents are residents at Allendale Nursing and Rehabilitation Community. “It’s a scary time.”

Trevino got to see his mom and dad at the nursing home again in September when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services resumed outdoor visitation amidst the pandemic, but social distancing kept them a part.

He’s worried about the potential for tighter restrictions ahead.

“It was nice, but like I said, it was yet disappointing for all of us because we just couldn’t make that contact,” Trevino said.

Trevino told News 8 he implores everyone to do their part to stop the spread of the virus, so that he and other children like him can one day touch their parents again.

“Our ultimate goal is to be with my mom and dad, physically, and we just don’t see that in the near future. We just don’t,” Trevino said.

Public health workers said there haven’t been any deaths of residents reported at Allendale Nursing and Rehabilitation Community, but there have been one or more staff members who’ve contracted the coronavirus in the past two weeks. As a result, outdoor visits were suspended for 14 days after the last person tested positive.