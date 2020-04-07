Novi expo center to become next COVID-19 care facility

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan on April 6, 2020.

NOVI, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi will serve as the next makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The expo center is the second venue picked to be transformed into a care facility to keep up with the mounting cases of coronavirus.

The Suburban Collection Showplace will dedicate 250,000 square feet and bed space for up to 1,000 COVID-19 patients, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services teamed up with the Michigan National Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to evaluate the site and coordinate federal funding for the switchover.

On March 29, the federal government announced Detroit’s TCF Center, formerly called the Cobo Center, would become the first alternative medical care site in the state.

The expo center is billed to be the largest privately-owned space of its kind in Michigan. It’s held numerous events over the years, including the Michigan State Fair and a September 2016 campaign rally for then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The stage is set for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s appearance at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. (Sept. 30, 2016)

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, on September 30, 2016. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

State officials say they’re considering other sites in Michigan that could be converted into COVID-19 care facilities, based on anticipated need.

