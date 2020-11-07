Michigan reports more than 6,200 COVID-19 cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announcedan additional 6,225 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the state.

In all, Michigan has now seen 207,794 confirmed cases since the virus was first detected in the state nearly eight months ago.

Sixty-five more deaths linked to the virus were also added to the state’s tally, bringing the total to 7,578. Forty-two of the newly confirmed deaths were discovered during a review of vital records.

On Friday, labs in Michigan tested 75,552 samples for the virus and 7,484 came back positive, a rate of 9.91%

Officials say 128,981 have recovered from the virus, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan’s coronavirus cases are surging, and things appear to be only getting worse as the state’s total cases on Friday surpassed 200,000.

A number of metrics show the increase in spread, including a rising percentage of positive tests each day, a rising rate of new cases per million people per day, rising hospitalization figures and more deaths each day.

“We are really at a tipping point right now when it comes to COVID-19 in the state,” Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Thursday. “Our rates are rising exponentially and we have general community spread.”

She said that while she was “very concerned” about the state of the outbreak, people could fight back by always following coronavirus mitigation practices: washing their hands frequently, practicing 6-foot social distancing, avoiding gatherings and wearing a mask to help slow the spread of the virus.