More than 4,100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Michigan continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, another 4,101 cases have been confirmed, the state announced Wednesday.

The state also recorded 19 more deaths associated with the virus.

In all, Michigan has now had 192,096 confirmed cases since the virus was first detected in the state early eight months ago. Deaths linked to the virus now total 7,419.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 42,336 samples for the virus and 4,368 came back positive, a rate of 10.32%. The positive test rate has been climbing for weeks and its seven-day average is now above 8%, one of several indicators that Michigan’s outbreak is worsening. Public health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is controlled.

Michigan’s seven-day average of new cases per million people per day has been on the rise since mid-September. While every region of the state is seeing more cases, the worst figures are in Southwest Michigan, West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

The number of people being hospitalized has ballooned, with nearly 2,200 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus as of Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19-related deaths each day has also been up in recent weeks.