Michigan confirms another 10,400 coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed another 10,428 coronavirus cases and recorded 98 more deaths associated with the virus.

The data released Monday, which covers two days, brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 360,449 since the virus was first detected in the state in March and the total number of related deaths to 9,134.

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 49,208 samples for the virus and 6,587 came back positive, a rate of 13.39%. On Sunday, 54,632 samples were tested and 7,731 were positive, a rate of 14.15%.

SCHOOL-RELATED OUTBREAKS

The state is tracking 260 outbreaks associated with K-12 schools, colleges or universities, a decline of 12 from the previous week.

The state list of such outbreaks, which is updated once per week on Mondays, shows college and universities continue to have the largest numbers. Grand Valley State University has had 1,050 cases since earlier this month and Western Michigan University about 880 cases since late October. Michigan State University has recorded about 2,081 cases associated with off-campus housing. The University of Michigan has had 691 cases in the last 28 days.

While there are many K-12 schools that have outbreaks, the number of people involved is quite smaller than colleges, often fewer than 10. The largest is still at Rockford High School and Freshman Center, which includes 52 students and staff members.

Active school-related outbreaks should start declining soon, as it has been about a week and a half since high schools and universities were required to switch to virtual learning.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY DATA

In Kent County, 799 more cases were confirmed for a total of 31,820 since the outbreak started in March. The county also added nine deaths for a total of 347.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Barry County: One more death for 14 total; 2,073 total confirmed cases in the last nine months.

Branch County: Three more deaths for 30 total; 2,093 total cases.

Calhoun County: One more death for 116 total; 5,394 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Three more deaths for 161 total; 8,291 total cases.

Montcalm County: One more death for 25 total; 1,871 total cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 169 total; 7,319 total cases.

Ottawa County: Six more deaths for 142 total; 13,292 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 42 total; 2,733 total cases.

Wayne County, which was the state’s initial hot spot for the virus but is no longer seeing the worst rates, added 1,495 more cases and eight more deaths for totals of 60,693 and 3,048, respectively. Also in southeast Michigan, Oakland County has had 41,291 cases (1,131 more since data was last compiled Saturday) and 1,305 deaths (six more). Macomb County has had 36,115 cases (1,121 more) and 1,222 deaths (11 more).

HOSPITALIZATIONS STILL HIGH

Statewide, some 4,306 adults were in the hospital as of Monday, either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health said it had 330 patients. While hospitalizations have been high and climbing in recent weeks, hospitals still have plenty of ventilators to go around.

Still, the rate of deaths is high, averaging about 80 per day. On Saturday, the state surpassed 9,000 total deaths — 1,000 of which were announced in only 12 days. In the 14 counties that comprise WOOD TV8’s viewing area, there have been 520 deaths since Nov. 1. That’s a difference of only about 114 from the total of the previous eight months combined.

The rate of cases per million people per day also remains high — the seven-day average is above 500, nearly four times higher than the spring peak.

The Jackson region is currently seeing the highest rate at more than 720 new cases per million per day, followed by West Michigan (about 607) and Southwest Michigan (about 581). The Traverse City region continues to see the best rate in the state, with about 388 cases per million people per day.

The seven-day average percentage of daily positive tests is 13.5%, more than four times the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.