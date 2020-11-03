3,106 more coronavirus cases, 43 related deaths in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed more than 3,100 more cases of coronavirus as the percentage of positive tests on Monday spiked above 10%.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 42,0460 samples for the virus and 4,401 came back positive, a rate of 10.47%. The last time the positivity percentage was above 10% was May 1. The rate has been climbing for weeks, one of several indicators that Michigan’s outbreak is worsening.

On Tuesday, the state announced 3,106 more cases of the virus, bringing Michigan’s total to 187,995 since the start of the outbreak in March.

It also recorded 43 more related deaths, 17 of which were added to the tally when public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the state. In all, 7,400 deaths in Michigan have been linked to the virus.

Kent County alone recorded four more deaths, bringing its total to 190. It also added 357 more cases for a total of 16,072 in the last eight months.

Several other West Michigan counties also added deaths:

Berrien County: Two more deaths for a total of 86.

Calhoun County: One more death for a total of 70.

Kalamazoo County: Three more deaths for a total of 114.

Montcalm County: One more death for a total of 13.

Muskegon County: Two more deaths for a total of 86.

Ottawa County: Three more deaths for a total of 77.

St. Joseph County: One more death for a total of 23.

The number of deaths in Newaygo County was revised down by one to three. This has not been uncommon as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions.

There were five more deaths Wayne County, which was the state’s early hot spot for the virus and which has now seen 2,895 deaths linked to the virus. Another 393 cases were also added in that county, bringing its total to 39,639 since the outbreak began. Oakland County has had 22,907 cases (354 more than the previous day) and 1,192 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 19,561 cases (204 more) and 1,053 deaths (four more).

Coronavirus infections are surging in Michigan, with the seven-day average of new cases per million people per day on the rise since mid-September. While every region of the state is seeing more cases, the worst figures are in Southwest Michigan, West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

The number of people being hospitalized has ballooned, with more than 2,000 adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19-related deaths each day has also been up in recent weeks.