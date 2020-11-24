State reports nearly 6,300 more coronavirus cases, 145 more deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed nearly 6,300 more cases of coronavirus and recorded 145 more related deaths as the state’s surge continues.

The 6,290 additional cases announced Tuesday bring Michigan’s total to 320,506 since the virus was first detected in the state in March.

The state also announced an additional 145 deaths linked to the virus, 51 of which were discovered when public health officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not been reported to the state. In all, 8,688 deaths have been linked to the virus in the last eight and a half months.

On Monday, labs in Michigan tested 70,910 samples for the virus and 9,143 came back positive, a rate of 12.89%.

The state has also started releasing data about how long after collection it takes samples to be tested and the results delivered to the state, broken up by whether the state, a hospital or a commercial lab did the test and also by individual lab. That data is being updated once per week on Thursday. The most recent data for the 14-day period ending Nov. 17 showed an average of 2.84 days to turn around a test.

Kent County has now seen more than 300 deaths, with 11 more added to the tally for a total of 307. The county also added 459 more cases for a total of 28,598 since the start of the outbreak.

Muskegon County saw 13 more deaths for a total of 161, the second most of any West Michigan county. It has now had 6,552 total cases.

Several other West Michigan counties also saw additional deaths:

Allegan County: Three more deaths for 23 total; 3,313 total cases since the start of the outbreak in March.

Berrien County: Two more deaths for 104 total; 5,619 total cases.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 108 total; 4,915 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 29 total; 1,866 total cases.

Ionia County: One more death for 13 total; 2,010 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 154 total; 7,432 total cases.

Ottawa County: Three more deaths for 119 total; 11,895 total cases.

Van Buren County: Two more deaths for 32 total; 2,424 total cases.

The number of deaths in Branch County was revised down by one to 23. This is has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. Branch County has now had 1,849 total cases.

In Wayne County, Michigan’s initial hot spot for the virus, 28 more deaths were recorded for a total of 3,015. It also confirmed 914 more cases for a total of 54,943 since the start of the outbreak. Neighboring Oakland County has had 36,835 confirmed cases (399 more than the previous day) and 1,266 deaths (11 more). Macomb County has 31,972 cases (606 more) and 1,180 deaths (15 more).

The seven-day average of new cases per million people per day is about 468, about three and a half times higher than the spring peak and nearly five times higher than it was at the start of October. The statewide seven-day average of positive tests is just below 14%, more than four times the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

Across the state, more than 4,050 hospital inpatients were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health had 340 COVID-19 inpatients across its hospitals, a decline of 17 from the previous day.

More people have been dying in recent weeks, though the figure is still much better than it was during the spring peak. The change in that rate generally lags behind changes in cases and hospitalizations.

Aiming to flatten the curve, public health officials say people should not host large Thanksgiving gatherings and instead should celebrate with their households only.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it will not release a coronavirus data update on Thursday so its workers can take Thanksgiving off.