More than 6,700 new coronavirus cases over 2 days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has confirmed an additional 6,709 cases of coronavirus over two days, data released by the state Monday shows, an average of 3,354 per day.

The state also recorded 17 more deaths linked to the virus since data was last released Saturday.

Michigan has now had 184,889 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected in the state nearly eight months ago; 121,093 patients are considered recovered, which means they are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms. Statewide, 7,357 deaths have been linked to the virus since March.

Kent County added 720 cases since Saturday for a total of 15,715 since the start of the outbreak. It also recorded one more death for a total of 186.

The Kent District Library said its Plainfield Township Branch was shut down after a worker tested positive for the virus. A reopening date has not yet been announced.

Other West Michigan Counties also saw additional deaths:

Branch County: One more death for a total of 11; 899 total confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.

Calhoun County: One more death for a total of 69; 3,046 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for a total of 111; 4,459 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for a total of 74; 5,824 total cases.

In Branch County, the intermediate school district is moving to virtual learning until Nov. 16, resuming in-person instruction “if conditions allow.”

In Wayne County, which was initially the state’s coronavirus hot spot but which has recently been in better shape, there were 729 additional cases confirmed for a total of 39,246 since March. The number of deaths stood at 2,890. Neighboring Oakland County has had 22,553 cases (855 more in the last two days) and 1,190 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 19,357 cases (653 more) and 1,049 deaths (no change).

On Saturday, labs in Michigan tested 37,150 samples for the virus and 2,897 came back positive, a rate of 7.8%. On Sunday, 59,642 samples were tested and 4,271 were positive, a rate of 7.17%.

Coronavirus infections are surging in Michigan, with the seven-day average of new cases per million people per day significantly higher during Michigan’s last peak in April. The average rate of positive tests daily is rising and has reached 7%, a figure the state hasn’t seen since mid-May. It’s well above the 3% public health officials say demonstrates community spread is under control.

While every region of the state is seeing more cases, the worst figures are in Southwest Michigan, West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

More people are being hospitalized. Numbers have been climbing consistently since late September and the total number of adult inpatients suspected or confirmed to have the virus has ballooned to more than 1,900.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19-related deaths each day is now around 25. That is still much lower than it was during April, but the figure has been rising.

In response to the increase in cases, state health officials last week tightened capacity allowances in indoor venues without fixed seating from 500 to 50. Starting Monday, restaurants were required to keep a list of patron’s names and numbers in case they are needed for contact tracing.