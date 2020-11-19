Whitmer to hold COVID-19 briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses a new package of bills to help veterans get professional licenses in Michigan at a Nov. 10, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state of coronavirus in Michigan this afternoon.

The 3:15 p.m. press conference will stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined, as usual, by the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. Small business leaders will also be on hand to talk about how they are working to slow the spread of the virus.

Before the governor’s briefing, leaders from Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health will hold their own virtual press conference on the outbreak in West Michigan and hospital capacity. Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi and Chief Nurse Executive and Senior Vice President for Clinical Operations Shawn Ulreich will also discuss testing procedures and the latest data, safety and how you can help combat the spread of the virus. That press conference, rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. to accommodate the governor, will also stream live on woodtv.com.

Hospital leaders in Kalamazoo County, including doctors from Ascension Borgess, Bronson Healthcare and Oaklawn Medical Group, will participate in a roundtable live on the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department’s Facebook page at 3 p.m.

Across Michigan, some 3,772 hospital inpatients were either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, Spectrum had 345 COVID-19 inpatients throughout its hospital system.

With hospitalizations rising amid a statewide case surge, hospital leaders have pleaded with people to follow coronavirus mitigation practices:

Following the lead of Spectrum Health and Mercy Health Saint Mary’s last week, Metro Health — University of Michigan Health on Thursday said it was tightening visitor restrictions effective immediately. No visitors will be allowed in the the hospital or outpatient facilities, with exceptions for one adult visitor for children, labor and delivery, nursery and surgery. Visitors will have to be screened and wear a mask to get in.

State officials said Wednesday that Michigan now ranks sixth in the nation for new cases of COVID-19, fifth in recent deaths and 10th for hospitalizations.

The seven-day average of new cases per million people per day is now about 549, about four times higher than the spring peak and more than six times higher than it was at the start of October. West Michigan is seeing the worst rate of any region in the state with about 782 cases per million people per day. The statewide seven-day average of positive tests is nearing 14%, more than quadruple the 3% that public health officials say demonstrates community spread is controlled.

The average of daily deaths is now above 30. While that is significantly better than it was during the spring peak, officials expect the situation to get worse before it gets better.

The virus has infected more than 277,800 people in Michigan since March and nearly 8,200 deaths have been linked to it. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

An epidemic order with new restrictions meant to help flatten the curve went into effect Wednesday and is scheduled to last three weeks. Restaurants were told to halt dine-in services, movie theaters were closed again after being open for only about a month, high schools and colleges shifted to remote learning and social gatherings should be limited to two households.

Citing the surge in cases, the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids announced Thursday that it will close to the public starting Monday through Dec. 31. Only essential proceedings will move forward and many will move online. Court payments may be made online, by calling 855.292.8925 or my mailing them to:

District Court Clerk’s Office

Suite 1400, 180 Ottawa Ave. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Landlord-tenant, general civil and small claims cases may be mailed or left in the civil drop box outside the District Court Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the courthouse.