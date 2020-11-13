More than 8,500 coronavirus cases confirmed in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan set yet another record Friday for newly confirmed coronavirus cases announced in a single day with 8,516 added.

The state also recorded 118 more deaths linked to the virus, 83 of which were discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not previously been reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, Michigan has now had 244,741 confirmed coronavirus cases since it was first detected in Michigan in March and 7,929 deaths have been linked to it.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 72,578 samples for the virus and 9,896 came back positive, a rate of 13.36%.

Kent County alone had 803 more confirmed cases, bringing its total since March to 21,674, and recorded 12 more related deaths for a total of 239.

Rockford Public Schools announced Friday that ninth through 12th graders would shift to virtual learning starting Nov. 17 through Nov. 24. They should report to school Monday to prepare for the transition.

Everyone grades eight and younger will continue with in-person learning.

The district cited COVID-19 spread in the community and specifically among high schoolers, noting those older students may be more likely than younger kids to exposed because of jobs, activities outside of school and a more independent lifestyle.

Cases are on the rise in West Michigan, which is seeing the highest rate of new cases per million people per day of any region in the state, and across the state. During a Thursday press conference in Lansing, Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said “Things are looking very grim with COVID-19 in our state right now.”

“This virus is out of control,” she continued. “There is wide community spread of COVID-19 across the state.”

The seven-day average of the statewide daily positive test percentage has surpassed 12%, four times higher than the 3% public health officials say shows community spread is controlled.

As the case count climbs, so has the number of people hospitalized. As of Thursday, 3,186 adult inpatients at Michigan hospitals were suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. The seven-day average of daily deaths is now 35, seven times higher than it was in June.

Citing increased strain on the state’s hospital systems, Khaldun and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as Michigan hospital leaders in a separate press conference, pleaded with Michigan residents to follow basic health safety practices to slow the spread of the virus: Wash your hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing, avoid social gatherings and wear a mask whenever you’re in public.

“I know people are tired of living like this, but we really have to double down,” Khaldun said. “We are potentially looking at some of the deadliest, most grim days of this entire pandemic ahead of us if we do not collectively change our behaviors.”