Gov. Whitmer to hold briefing on COVID-19 status

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon on the state of the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan.

The 3:15 p.m. press conference will air live on WOOD TV8 and stream on woodtv.com. As usual, Whitmer will be joined by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan’s coronavirus cases are surging, with more than 6,000 newly confirmed cases announced Wednesday alone. Today’s case data will be released around 3 p.m.

In addition to higher rates of new cases per million people per day, the rate of daily positive tests in Michigan rising, as is the number of people hospitalized. As of Wednesday, more than 3,000 adult inpatients at Michigan hospitals were suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

Saying their case counts are mounting and some facilities are nearing capacity, leaders of Michigan hospitals on Thursday morning urged everyone to “do the right thing” to slow the spread of the virus: wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings, and wear masks in public.