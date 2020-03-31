Nonprofit to give back to nurses, repair houses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan nonprofit is looking to give back to nurses in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to help those on the front lines.

“Nurses really are heroes. Just like teachers, just like firefighters, just like EMT first responders,” said Jeff Glover, the founder of Glover’s Heroes.

Glover has made it his mission to make sure our healthcare workers know they are appreciated.

He founded Glover’s Heroes four years ago to recognize those making a difference in the community. Now due to the coronavirus pandemic, he wants people to nominate nurses that need help repairing or improving their homes.

“They’re putting themselves in situations where they themselves could contract the virus by being around patients with the COVID virus, and that it itself is quite and undertaking,” said Glover.

Once nominated, the organization will select those nurses to help and will cover 100% of the costs.

He says Glover’s Heroes has $50,000 to put toward this project by raising money all year round.

“Although West Michigan hasn’t been hit as hard as other parts of the state, it’s coming as the numbers are increasing every single day and I think we need to do our part in showing appreciation, recognition for nurses,” said Glover.

If you’d like to nominate a nurse in your life, you can do so online.