Nonprofit asks for clear masks to support deaf community

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Kentwood is renewing calls for clear communicator masks to continue supporting the public and fulfilling requests.

So far, the nonprofit has received 300 masks with a clear panel in the middle from generous volunteers. Of that supply, 250 have been given out.

“We have also been providing masks to hospitals, audiologists, private practice doctors have contacted us about masks and even people out of state,” Jessica Oliver, an advocacy specialist with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, told News 8. “I’ve had three people from New York, one person from Virginia and one person from Arizona contact our agency to get these masks. We’re trying to just not turn people away, which thankfully we’ve not had to do yet.”

Wearing a mask to run errands has become a new habit for people following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and Michigan’s mask mandate in enclosed public spaces. But most masks used in public create a barrier for people with a disability.

“As a hearing individual, we use our tone to put emphasis on the message you want to send, whereas the deaf community uses the facial expressions,” Oliver explained.

Those expressions are blocked, and one can’t read someone’s lips if they’re wearing a regular mask.

That’s why masks with a clear window in the middle are helpful for the deaf community.

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has clear instructions online for those willing to help meet the ongoing need, including preferences on style and type of materials.

Those who have masks to donate or want to request a mask can email advocacy@deafhhs.org.