Newaygo shop owners say they’ll follow governor’s orders

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Talk of Newaygo businesses reopening Thursday in violation of the governor’s executive orders is false, shop owners there told News 8.

Most businesses remain closed, though some are doing curbside service or offering takeout. Others have remained open because they are considered essential.

“We thought it over. My wife and I talked about it quite a long time and we decided no, it’s not for us right now,” said John Reeves, whose store Flying Bear Books remains shut down.

He and other business owners are following the guidelines put in place by the governor.

“I’m not one to say whether (the executive orders are) right or wrong,” Reeves said. “Just for us, from a safety point of view, I’m 75 years old I don’t need to be exposed to something that might cause problems.”

On Thursday, a group called “Stand Up Michigan” will be gathering at a city park downtown, but that doesn’t seem to have changed any owners’ minds. Plus, the group has not asked businesses to violate the orders.

“The area was only available because the city normally has a big event this weekend, they had to cancel it for obvious reasons, (and) the park was available,” Stand Up Michigan co-founder Ron Armstrong said.

The group’s agenda includes getting the state back to work and curbing some of the governor’s power.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Upper Peninsula and parts of the northern Lower Peninsula will reopen Friday with restrictions. Stand Up Michigan says it wants that broadened to more cities and towns.

“The fact that we can drive to Cadillac or to Indiana and it’s fine, but you are passing by businesses that are struggling, that doesn’t make sense,” Armstrong said.

Stand Up Michigan’s gathering, called the “Freedom Festival,” will take place at Brooks Park at 1 p.m. Thursday.