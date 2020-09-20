Newaygo High School to close Monday due to COVID-19

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo High School will be closed Monday due to confirmed COVID-19 cases, the district said.

The district said in a Facebook post that the closing is only impacting the high school. Those who’ve tested positive do not have siblings in other buildings and do not ride buses. Both the elementary and middle school will remain open.

Parents of students who have been in close contact with positive cases will be notified. The health department will also be contacting parents on Monday.

Sports practices will be held for students who have not been in close contact with positive cases.

A decision on the rest of the week will be made on Monday, the district says.