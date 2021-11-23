Visitor restrictions at Spectrum hospitals as COVID-19 cases increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As hospitals at or near capacity and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in West Michigan, Spectrum Health will be reducing the number of people who can visit its hospitals.

Starting Tuesday, patients will be allowed one adult visit in the following areas: all inpatient rooms, emergency departments, urgent care, walk-in clinics, surgery, radiology and lab locations, as well as labor and delivery.

Patients with COVID-19 are allowed one adult visitor who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow hospital guidelines.

Pediatric patients will be allowed two adult visitors who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay. Pediatric radiology patients can have one adult.

Spectrum Health noted medical staff can make exceptions based on end-of-life care or special needs.

The new restrictions will be implemented at the following locations:

Butterworth Hospital

Blodgett Hospital

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center

Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion

Big Rapids Hospital

Gerber Memorial

Kelsey Hospital

Pennock

Reed City Hospital

United Hospital

Zeeland Community Hospital

Ludington Hospital

More information about Spectrum Health’s visitor guidelines can be found online.