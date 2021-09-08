New visitor restrictions at Spectrum hospitals as COVID-19 cases increase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in West Michigan, Spectrum Health will be reducing the number of people who can visit its hospitals
Starting Wednesday, patients who go to an emergency department, urgent care, surgery, radiology and lab location will be allowed one adult visitor.
Adults and children who are inpatients will be allowed two visitors. The visitors must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay.
Patients with COVID-19 are allowed one adult visitor who must be the same person throughout the patient’s stay and must follow hospital guidelines.
Spectrum Health noted medical staff can make exceptions based on end-of-life care or special needs.
The new restrictions will be implemented at the following locations:
- Butterworth Hospital
- Blodgett Hospital
- Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
- Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center
- Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion
- Big Rapids Hospital
- Gerber Memorial
- Kelsey Hospital
- Pennock
- Reed City Hospital
- United Hospital
- Zeeland Community Hospital
- Ludington Hospital
More information about Spectrum Health’s visitor guidelines can be found online.