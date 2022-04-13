GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are starting to focus on the long-term effects on those who have contracted the virus.

Health experts have noted that people with diabetes are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, but new studies have found that COVID-19 may lead to a higher risk of developing diabetes.

Dr. Ralph Wang, a physician at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, spoke to News 8 about the research into the connection between COVID-19 and diabetes.

He said recent data shows those who have contracted COVID-19 have a 30% to 40% increased risk of getting diabetes.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes diabetes as a chronic health condition that causes the body not to make enough insulin or can’t use it as well as it should. It can lead to serious health issues, such as heart attacks or strokes.

There are more than 37 million adults in the United States who have diabetes, with 1 in 5 of them who don’t know they have it, according to the CDC.

There is no cure for diabetes.

