New state grant helps shuttered performance venues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new state program is providing grants to help small local theaters and music venues shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan Stages Survival Grant has been awarded to more than 100 theaters and entertainment venues through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The grants total $3.4 million with a maximum amount of $40,000 being administered to each venue.

The nonprofit Farmers Alley Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo received just under the maximum amount, according to Executive Director Adam Weiner.

“It’s going to enable us to basically keep the payroll that we have right now and be able to add on to payroll and continue improvements to the physical space to get ready again for patrons in the fall,” Weiner said.

The theater last had a full audience at the end of February 2020 and was rehearsing for a new production in March of 2020 when they went dark because of the pandemic.

“I was directing a show in here in this space when we had our final dress rehearsal the night everything kind of stopped, and we never got to open our show,” Weiner said.

Farmers Alley Theatre in downtown Kalamazoo on March 17, 2021.

Michelle Hanks, the co-owner of the Seven Steps Up Live Music and Events Venue in Spring Lake and the treasurer for the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association, says the new state grant will keep many small venues from closing.

“The reason why that this particular one is so important is that none of us have received any federal funding yet, so this Michigan grant is really a lifeline,” Hanks said.

She says Congress approved the creation of Shuttered Venue Operator Grants in December, but they do not know when they will be able to apply through the Small Business Administration. She is hoping the application process can begin in April.

The Farmers Alley Theatre has kept moving forward through the pandemic, but without live performance, nothing has been the same.

“Over the past year, we filled it with being adaptive, really kind of rolling with the punches and giving ourselves a presence online, a lot of digital events,” Weiner said.

He sees a strong demand for tickets once they restart live theater productions.

“You’re going to feel this emotion,” Weiner said. “This pent-up relief between the audience and the people performing on stage. It’s going to be a wonderful moment.”