Nessel will no longer prosecute COVID-19 executive order violations

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — In the wake of Friday’s ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court, Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will no longer prosecute people who violate the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders.

Nessel said her decision is not binding on other law enforcement departments.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declared a 1945 law used by Gov. Gretcher Whitmer in response to the COVID-19 pandemic unconstitutional. The law granted governors in the state unchecked authority. Officials said Whitmer can still use a 1976 law, which gives lawmakers a say in emergency declarations.

Nessel’s office said in a statement that she hopes Michiganders will continue to use common sense to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

AG Press Secretary Issues Statement Regarding Michigan Supreme Court's Recent Decision: pic.twitter.com/Wajzkuvr5I — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) October 4, 2020

Whitmer’s office released a statement Sunday, saying she’s willing to work with lawmakers across the aisle to find a common ground, while continuing to do what she can to keep Michigan residents safe from coronavirus.