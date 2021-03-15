Nessel declines GOP request to probe nursing home deaths

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Michigan announced Friday, March 12, 2021, that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led to COVID-19 deaths or if related data is inaccurate, citing a lack of evidence that any law was violated.

There are allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration falsified figures to downplay deaths in nursing homes. Nessel says the situation in Michigan is “completely different” because Whitmer’s office complied with a Department of Justice request for information.

She says she will not abuse her office’s investigatory powers to “launch a political attack” on any state official.