Nearly 385,000 more file unemployment claims in Michigan

Coronavirus

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Nearly 385,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment in Michigan last week amid continued punishing economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic — the third straight week of record-high claims.

More than 800,000 sought jobless benefits over the past three weeks. The state’s 3.6% unemployment rate could top 15% when the April employment report is released in early May.

The state has been overwhelmed by a flood of applications, and some of those out of work have had trouble applying online or by phone.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff — nearly quadrupling the call center workforce to 500 total by the end of this week — and expanding call center hours.

