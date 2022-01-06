NCAA updates guidelines to follow CDC recommendations

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic ncaa basketball 2

(AP) — The NCAA has updated its pandemic-related protocols for winter sports athletes and teams to follow updated CDC guidelines.

The biggest recommendation is a booster for those who are beyond two months of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five months of receiving the Pfizer or six months of receiving the Moderna vaccine. For those athletes and staff, a booster shot is required to be considered fully vaccinated.

The NCAA also says five days of quarantine are suggested after a positive test instead of 10 days. That follows recent federal guidance from the CDC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!