New poll shows who is more likely to say they wear a mask

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new poll released by NBC News shows who is more likely to say they wear a mask when leaving home.

The NBC News/SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll found 97 percent of Democrats or people that lean Democratic say they wear a mask at least most of the time when they leave their homes and might be in contact with others. Republicans and those who lean Republican, 70 percent say the same overall.

Sixty-eight percent of adults say they wear a mask every time they leave home, 16 percent say they do so most of the time, 10 percent say they wear a mask some of the time and just 5 percent say never, according to the poll.

There was also a divide along racial lines. Eighty percent of nonwhite Americans say they wear a mask every time they’re in a public space with others. That’s compared with 61 percent of white people who say the same.

The poll also showed that elderly Americans are more likely to wear a mask every time they leave home and may be in contact with others.

According to NBC News, the data is from a set of SurveyMonkey online polls taken from July 20 to July 26 with a sample of 46,450 adults in the United States.