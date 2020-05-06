National Nurses Day: Daughter inspired by mom’s career

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday is National Nurses Day. While this day is recognized every year, this year is especially important due to those on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Growing up, I always said I wanted to work at Mary Free Bed (Rehabilitation Hospital),” said Catherine Rose.

From a young age, Rose knew right away what she wanted to be when she grew up, largely due to shadowing her mother at work.

“I just loved like coming and seeing her, seeing the different patients she worked with, seeing just like the environment and stuff, everyone just looked so happy and like they were always having fun,” said Rose.

Rose accomplished that goal. She is now a nurse leader at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. Her mother, Madeleine Redlien, was a physical therapist there years before.

A courtesy photo of Catherine Rose with other workers at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

“I just love being able to like see what a difference a person can make in a different person’s life,” said Rose.

Rose says her job has changed quite a bit since the COVID-19 pandemic hit West Michigan.

“There is more anxiety; there is more stress,” said Rose.

Patients are now required to spend two weeks in isolation when admitted into the hospital.

“We do act like everyone is COVID positive even though we don’t know, just for precautions,” said Rose.

However, she says she feels the warmth from the community.

“It’s really cool to see how much people are trying to support us during this time because they do know it’s crazy,” said Rose.

Even during a time like right now, when a nurse’s job is extra critical to keep our community safe, Rose says she remembers why she took on this career, with that motivation beginning right at home.

“Growing up, she was always really caring and trying to care for other people, care for me, and I think that really just kind of instilled in me that like that thought of wanting to help other people and care for other people,” said Rose.