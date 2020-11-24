NAACP to make address after death of girl who inspired GRPD policy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People says it will address the Black community after the death of the girl who inspired the Grand Rapids Police Department’s youth policy.

A member of the NAACP Grand Rapids branch and medical experts will speak at 3 p.m. today on Zoom, encouraging the community to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The address comes after Honestie Hodges died Sunday from complications linked to COVID-19. She was 14 years old and the first child to die after contracting COVID-19 in Kent County.

At 11, Honestie was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by GPRD officers, which later inspired a policy change for the department’s interactions with kids.

The NAACP says it will cover the cost of Honestie’s funeral.

14-year-old Honestie Hodges via her grandmother Alisa Niemeyer on GoFundMe.

“This is a pain that runs deep and is personal,” said Chapter President Cle Jackson in a letter to the executive board.

The NAACP notes COVID-19 cases have been spiking in Michigan, especially in Black and Brown communities.