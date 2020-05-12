Muskegon turns to furloughs to cope with tax shortfall

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Muskegon says it is saving around $75,000 each week after furloughing a number of city employees.

The city began voluntary furloughs about a month ago. This week marks the height of the cuts, with more than 70 city employees out of work. The city says some are on partial furloughs while others are not working at all.

“This late into the season, in the budget year, there was no time to cut out capital expenses that had already taken place or major purchases that had already taken place. There really was only one place to look at — that was to the people that work here,” City Manager Frank Peterson said, explaining the furloughs.

Peterson said that as more businesses closed and workers were on unemployment, the amount of revenue the city received from income tax dropped drastically. He estimated a loss of around $2.5 million.

“It was a hard pill for us to swallow because our economy was moving very strongly here in Muskegon. Our historically very well attended events, everything was indicating that we would have a good summer and a strong fiscal year,” Peterson said.

Peterson said the voluntary furloughs, which should save the city about $1 million, have affected every city department, including police and fire. It has also prevented the city from hiring seasonal help.

“We do hire about 40 seasonal maintenance workers every year and they typically take care of the parks and the cemeteries and the downtown. We didn’t hire even a fraction of them. I think we hired five of the normal 40,” Peterson said.

As a result, upkeep at parks and beaches will be a lot more difficult and likely not up to the standards residents expect.

The city of Muskegon Heights is considering making similar cuts. City council members discussed the potential for furloughs at their May 11 meeting.

City Manager Troy Bell said that though there have not been any final decisions made, the cuts would likely be to programs. Bell said making any cuts will be difficult because previous economic downturns already forced the city to cut back to bare-bones staff in many departments.

Muskegon Heights said it is trying to avoid furloughs at all costs. It plans to continue discussions on money at future meetings.

The city of Muskegon says property tax, state sales tax and the money saved through furloughs should sustain the city. It also had a budget stabilization fund that has helped.

The city hopes relief funds are made available for city governments soon.

“Unless something magically changes in the economy or if something changes in terms of revenue replacement, we need these folks to stay on (furlough) as long as COVID-19 unemployment insurance is available,” Peterson said.

The city of Muskegon doesn’t foresee having to lay off or furlough any other employees. It says the current furloughs will likely last through July.