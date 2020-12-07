Muskegon stockings support front-liners, small businesses

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Health and business leaders came together Monday to update the community on where things stand and to announce a way people can support struggling local businesses and frontline workers.

COVID-19 cases in Muskegon have improved slightly from a few weeks ago, but hospitalizations are still three times higher than what they were in the spring.

As of Monday morning, there were 91 hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 22 were in intensive care with 16 of them on ventilators, said Dr. Justin Grill, chief medical officer at Mercy Health Muskegon.

Mercy Health is down 37 health care workers, who are out either sick or quarantining because of COVID-19.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce announced an effort that will not only honor and thank all frontline medical workers in Muskegon, but also help out struggling local businesses.

The 1,000 Ways to Take Stock or Stockings in Muskegon campaign aims to put 1,000 holiday stockings full of local gift cards into the hands of medical front-liners.

“You can see that we have a program already set up online where your contribution will allow us to give gift certificates to the nurses and the frontline workers. And with this one certificate they can choose where to spend it,” said Cindy Larsen, president of Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.

They’re looking to raise more than $20,000 in two weeks’ time.

To give, visit the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s website.