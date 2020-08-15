Muskegon movie theater closing permanently

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Harbor Cinema in Muskegon says it will permanently close, citing several factors related to the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the theater noted it tried to hold a couple of fundraisers to stay afloat. However, it couldn’t have anticipated being closed for months with no end in sight.

The post noted it hoped Congress would have passed a new small business funding bill before recessing. However, that didn’t happen.

“We want to thank everyone for a great 7 years! It’s been quite a ride and this is not how we had intended or hoped to end things,” the post read.

In much of the Lower Peninsula, theaters have been closed since March due to executive orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.