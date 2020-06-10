Muskegon Co. event to provide free COVID-19 testing

A courtesy map of the Muskegon County testing event on June 12 and June 13, 2020.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County residents can be tested for COVID-19 for free this weekend.

The walk-up and drive-thru testing services will be available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Oakridge Middle School, 251 S. Wolf Lake Road, Muskegon. The entrance will at the corner of S. Wolf Lake Road and Hall Road.

No appointment is needed. However, people should print and complete a testing consent form to speed up the process.

Local volunteers are needed to help with traffic control and paperwork. People can sign up online.

The event, which is available to all Muskegon County residents, is being coordinated by the Michigan National Guard and local officials.