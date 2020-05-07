Muskegon Co. caterer delivers food to first responders

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Fruitport catering company spent Thursday morning giving back to first reponders in the area.

TeAngelo Robinson owns Da Kidd BBQ & Catering. He says it started as a hobby seven years ago.

“A cousin of mine and myself decided to start making BBQ. It got to where his job started pulling him away, but I kept at it and became better and better,” Robinson said.

Eventually, he says the demand for his food became so great, he turned it into a business. He says after he lost his mother a few years ago, whose nickname was Da Kidd, he named the business after her.

Robinson says his business has lost money as the COVID-19 pandemic forced several event cancellations.

“It’s been tough because there are a lot of festivals that go on here in Muskegon that I participate in and they’re all cancelled,” he said.

Robinson decided he would take the down time to give back.

With money from his own pocket and help from local donors, Robinson and his family delivered dozens of meals to first responders on Thursday.

“The last few weeks at the Muskegon Heights Police Department have been interesting to say the least,” said Sgt. Maurice Sain with Muskegon Heights police.

Officers say while they try to stay protected and serve the community, it’s nice to know people see their efforts.

“It’s been very heart lifting to have people come out in this time and still show support for people that are on the front lines of this pandemic,” Sain said.

Robinson has delivered meals to police and fire departments in Muskegon, Muskegon Heights, Fruitport and Fruitport Township.

“They’re putting their lives on the line to still do their job,” Robinson said.

He says it’s an opportunity to teach his son about giving, even when you’re down and to make his businesses namesake proud.

“I know she’s proud of me, looking down at me,” the caterer said of his mother.

The Robinson family says they can’t wait to get back to serving the entire community once things are safe.