Muskegon Co. announces more COVID-19 testing sites

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say Muskegon County residents will soon have more access to COVID-19 testing.

Officials say the additional sites are thanks to expanded testing criteria, federal resources and new partnerships.

The county health department says high-risk groups, like the elderly or those with underlying conditions, are still prioritized when it comes to testing. However, people showing mild symptoms or essential workers still coming into work — symptomatic or not — can be tested as well.

Below are the testing locations in the county. Folks are asked to call the testing site or their health care provider beforehand.