Muskegon Co. announces more COVID-19 testing sites

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say Muskegon County residents will soon have more access to COVID-19 testing.
Officials say the additional sites are thanks to expanded testing criteria, federal resources and new partnerships.
The county health department says high-risk groups, like the elderly or those with underlying conditions, are still prioritized when it comes to testing. However, people showing mild symptoms or essential workers still coming into work — symptomatic or not — can be tested as well.
Below are the testing locations in the county. Folks are asked to call the testing site or their health care provider beforehand.
- Hackley Community Care Center is offering curbside testing by appointment at its 2700 Baker St., Muskegon Heights site. Patients must call in advance for screening and have a telehealth visit before coming to the testing site. The phone number is 231.737.1335. It operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Starting on Monday, Rite Aid will offer self-swab nasal testing by appointment through its pharmacy drive-thru at 2580 Lake Ave., North Muskegon. Patients must be 18 or older. Beginning on May 10, people can get screened and make an appointment online. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Beginning on Friday, Walmart on 3285 Henry St., Muskegon will offer self-swab nasal testing by appointment at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot. Patients must be 18 or older. Folks can be screened and make an appointment online. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, weather permitting. People with questions should call 866.448.7719.
- Mercy Health, North Ottawa Community Health and Spectrum Health still offers drive-thru testing for by appointment with a doctor’s referral. Hotline for Mercy Health is 833.247.1258, North Ottawa Community Health is 616.935,7810 and Spectrum is 833.559.0659.