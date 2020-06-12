Municipalities start to reopen buildings with safety precautions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the coronavirus outbreak on the decline and more parts of the state opening up, some local governments are resuming more services.

Kent County said most of its offices will reopen Monday. It is still asking people to go online or call the county to see if their business can be done remotely. If you do go to a county building, you’re asked to wear a mask, limit the number of visitors and maintain social distancing.

In-person court services will remain closed for now at the direction of the Michigan Supreme Court, though many proceedings have moved online.

The city of Kalamazoo’s departments will also reopen Monday with limited hours in effect through July 24. People visiting will also have to follow health safety practices.

When possible, city residents are asked to complete their business remotely and set appointments by calling 311.