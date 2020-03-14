MSU nixes in-person classes for the rest of semester

An undated photo shows a Michigan State University sign on the school’s campus in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING, (WOOD) — Michigan State University is canceling face-to-face classes for the semester due to coronavirus concerns.

For the remainder of the semester, classes will be taught online. Employees are being encouraged to work from home.

Spring commencement has been postponed. University officials say they will make every effort possible to reschedule it.

Earlier this month, MSU announced it would suspend in-person classes and shift to online learning until April 20.

Since then, virtually all universities have suspended in-person classes. This week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer canceled K-12 schools for three weeks.

As of Saturday evening, state officials say there have been 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

MSU says students should move off-campus. However, dorms and dining facilities will stay open for those who cannot leave.

Officials say the campus will stay open. However, campus events with attendance over 100 people through April 20 are being rescheduled or canceled, unless the university vice president or president approves it. No new events with more than 100 people will be scheduled.

All university-sponsored international travel is suspended until April 20. University-sponsored non-essential domestic travel is also suspended until that date.

MSU also suspended its academic year, spring 2020 and summer 2020 study aboard programs.

More information about the shift can be found online.