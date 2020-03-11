MSU moves classes online over coronavirus concerns

The head of Spectrum Health’s infectious disease program will be live in studio on News 8 at 5:30 p.m. You can send your questions for him to ReportIt@woodtv.com.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State University is canceling all in-person classes until later April, citing concerns about coronavirus.

Michigan State announced Wednesday that all classes will be conducted online through April 20. More information on how virtual classes will work will be released soon.

The university advised students to go home for the duration, saying “there are advantages for social distancing.” Those who can’t go home can still stay on campus and will have access to all facilities and cafeterias.

Students, staff, faculty and parents with questions can call the university’s toll-free hotline at 888.353.1294.

Michigan State says it is looking into large events that have already been scheduled and put a moratorium on scheduling any more. It had already put a halt to all university-related international travel before April 20 and is also suspending nonessential domestic travel.

West Michigan universities have also changed travel plans because of the virus, most recently Aquinas College in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo College.

More than 113,000 people across the world have contracted COVID-19, most of them in China, where it originated. Globally, there have been more than 4,000 deaths. There have been more than 1,000 cases in the United States and 31 deaths, the Associated Press reports.

Michigan on Tuesday confirmed two cases of COVID-19, both on the southeast side of the state. Michigan State said it learned early Wednesday someone linked to campus was being checked for the virus.

For most people, coronavirus symptoms can be very mild and the illness passes within a few weeks. For the elderly and people with underlying health problems, it can lead to more serious symptoms and pneumonia.

